BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $789,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

BLK opened at $719.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $933.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $663.99 and its 200 day moving average is $652.89.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

