BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BGY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.48.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
