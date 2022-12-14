BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

