BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:BERI opened at GBX 132.69 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.02. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of £178.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.45.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile
