BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:BERI opened at GBX 132.69 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.02. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of £178.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.45.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

