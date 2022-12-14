Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Down 3.4%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $207.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

