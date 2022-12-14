BitDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.58 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. BitDAO has a market cap of $969.98 million and $14.58 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

