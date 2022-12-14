Bitcoin SV Price Tops $45.98 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $885.22 million and approximately $54.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $45.98 or 0.00258595 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,781.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00618653 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00050033 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,251,027 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
