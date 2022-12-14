Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.52 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $34.49 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00264255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00084843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.