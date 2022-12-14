Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $122.72 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00260379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00084489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

