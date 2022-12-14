BitCash (BITC) Price Hits $0.0007

BitCash (BITC) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, BitCash has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $15,044.33 and approximately $473.13 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

