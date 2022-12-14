Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 292,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 138.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

