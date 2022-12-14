Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 4.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 159,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,579,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 451.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 595,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,214 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

