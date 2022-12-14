Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 4.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 159,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,579,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 451.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 595,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,214 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

