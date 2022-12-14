Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the November 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Insider Activity at Biodesix

In related news, Chairman John Patience purchased 1,739,130 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,550,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,055.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 130,434 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at $158,624.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,550,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,055.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock worth $12,068. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Biodesix Stock Up 12.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.