Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 210.1% from the November 15th total of 761,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.25 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. 4,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

