BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.80. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 29,362 shares changing hands.

BIO-key International Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

