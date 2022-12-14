Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Up 5%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.22 and last traded at $124.79. Approximately 15,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,174,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

