Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises about 3.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 168.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

