Beth Laughton Buys 7,000 Shares of Region Group (ASX:RGN) Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Rating) insider Beth Laughton acquired 7,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$19,110.00 ($12,912.16).
Region Group Price Performance
Region Group Company Profile
SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.
Featured Stories
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.