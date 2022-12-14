Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Down 96.8% in November

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.4 %

BACA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,421. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $7,974,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 528.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 587,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 54.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 375,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

