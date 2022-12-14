Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 37,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,286. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.