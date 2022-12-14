Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.42. 48,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $136.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

