Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $156,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,076 shares of company stock worth $9,421,588 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.27. 7,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,560. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $217.93. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

