Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after acquiring an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter.

ADC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,927. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

