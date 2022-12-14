Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $122,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. 33,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

