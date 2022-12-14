Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

SAND traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,012. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

