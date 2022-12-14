Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,607 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 519,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 1,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a current ratio of 309.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

