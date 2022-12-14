Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,366 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 13,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

