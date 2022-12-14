Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 467 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,801 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.68. 58,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.81. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.