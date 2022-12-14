Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,133 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 2,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

