Beldex Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Beldex has a total market cap of $129.00 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.94 or 0.07424832 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023085 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

