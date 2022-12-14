Beldex One Day Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $127.88 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.24 or 0.07425433 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00023631 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.