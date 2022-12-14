Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.39

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.39 and traded as high as $34.45. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 38,291 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $616,919.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,270 over the last 90 days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,971,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

