Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $325.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,452. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

