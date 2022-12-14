Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.