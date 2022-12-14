Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,473 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. 312,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,183,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

