Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. 78,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693,506. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

