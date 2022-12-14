Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

