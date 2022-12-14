Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,145. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

