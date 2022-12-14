Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROP traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

