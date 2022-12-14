Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.21. 36,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

