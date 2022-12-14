Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.19. 13,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,086. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.