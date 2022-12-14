Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,063 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,699,895 shares of company stock valued at $114,127,184. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.44.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.27. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

