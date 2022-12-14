Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 4,680 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 9,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,089. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

