Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $348.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

