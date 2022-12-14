Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 1,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

