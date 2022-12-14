Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 7.9% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $342.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.58.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

