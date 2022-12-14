Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.29. 467,420 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.