Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,467.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,675,676. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $145.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

