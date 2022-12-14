Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

