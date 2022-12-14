Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $96,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,364,000 after purchasing an additional 384,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,315 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

