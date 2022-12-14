Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $276.19. 8,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,828. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.